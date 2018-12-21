3 dead in Sultan Kudarat collision

ISULAN, Sultan Kudarat – Three persons were killed while 11 others were injured when the pick-up truck they were riding in collided with a cargo truck on the national highway in Esperanza, Sultan Kudarat Thursday night.

Chief Insp. Rey Marfil, Esperanza police chief, said a speeding Mitsubishi Strada pickup truck driven by Herson Matuding, 53, collided with an approaching Isuzu Elf cargo truck driven by Michael Felecio, 31, while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Marfil said Matunding and his two passengers, Gio Matunding, 19, and Vincent Marc Bables, 19, died on the spot.

Police identified the injured as Felecio, Maria Fe Socias, 32; Benjie Biaca, 35; Jever Tamandang, 27; Danny Vicente, 55; Ernesto Gulmatico, Victoriano Gulmatico, 53, Marivic Arcano, 55; Margie Quintos, 40; Ken Quintos, 40; and Josephine Puebla.

Felecio voluntarily surrendered to police. (Joseph Jubelag)

