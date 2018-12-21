Duterte economic managers in oust-Speaker Arroyo plot?

True or not, rumors that the Duterte administration economic managers attempted to oust her have failed to unnerve former President now House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo.

A “veteran” of nearly a dozen coup and impeachment tries during her presidency, Arroyo neither confirmed nor denied that President Duterte’s most trusted economic advisers made a bid but failed to gather votes to unseat her as House leader.

“You know reports, reports, reports. Those are all rumors so why spend so much time and emotion on them,” Arroyo told reporters during a trip to her hometown in Porac, Pampanga Friday.

However, Arroyo admitted she will talk to Duterte, but not to find out the truth about the rumor.

The House Speaker said she will discuss with Duterte the fate of the Road Board.

“I have to consult the President on that,” Arroyo responded when asked whether or not the House leadership is standing firm on its decision to rescind the final approval of House Bill 7436 proposing to abolish the Road Board .

Authored by Duterte’s PDP-Laban partymates in the House, HB 7436 was passed on third and final reading in the chamber only to be recalled before Senate could adopt and approve its passage. (Ben R. Rosario)

