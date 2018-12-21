Hard copy vs digital version

MARKET – When the second edition of the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Encyclopedia of Philippine Arts was being discussed only a digital version was planned. A hard copy or print version was not considered as CCP management felt there was no market for it.

But the editors of the CCP Encyclopedia of Philippine Arts led by the esteemed scholar Nic Tiongson wouldn’t hear of it. They’d rather not work on the tome (12 volumes).

And so the CCP bigwigs relented and agreed to print a hard copy first, before coming up with the digital version next year.

Well, as of this writing 1,500 hard copies have been sold, bought by the University of the Philippines and Department of Education for distribution abroad, to UP branches, and public schools.

There also private buyers and those who reserved for hard copies. By next year, a reprint is expected.

Hard copies of books and magazines and newspapers are not extinct…will never be.

MILLENNIALS – A digital version or edition of the CCP Encyclopedia will push through next year.

Millennials are a major consideration in the digital version, which will contain all the text and pictures of the hard copy.

TWO MORE – The first edition of the CCP Encyclopedia came out in 1994 with 10 volumes, strictly hard copy. Then covered by 10 volumes were music, film, theater, literature, architecture, dance, visual arts, sculpture, people a to y.

The new edition has 12 volumes with addition of broadcast arts and an extra volume on literature.

All existing entries were updated and new ones were incorporated.

