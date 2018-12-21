Marco Gumabao fulfills expectations

2 SHARES Share Tweet

ONLY months since signing up with Viva artist Agency in September and Marco Gumabao is already busy as a bee.

Currently promoting the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) entry “Aurora” where he is paired with no less than Anne Curtis, Marco is already hot in preparation for “Ulan,” a film set for release early next year with Nadine Lustre as leading lady.

Note he also appeared in two of this year’s biggest films in “Abay Babes” and “Para Sa Broken Hearted.”

With the sustained din, many are predicting Marco a shoo-in as breakout star if he isn’t already.

But how does he feel about it?

In a recent chat, Marco expressed apprehension about his seeming rapid rise.

“The word I could think of is nakakakaba, and overwhelming, too,” he said, maintaining he didn’t expect everything to happen so fast.

“Parang ang bilis and I can’t help but be terrified,” he added, relating specifically to “Aurora” going up against films with notable blockbuster stars.

“Parang kailan lang pinapanood ko lang sila, ngayon andito ako actually in the same festival with them so, you know, it’s kind of… nakakatakot.”

Not that he is complaining.

Although he is quite swamped in that he hardly has time for anything else apart from work, Marco considers everything a “blessing” he could only be “thankful” about.

“Saan ba nanggaling itong lahat kundi sa taas ‘diba? I mean, we all work hard but we wouldn’t achieve our goals without God’s help,” the 24-year-old explained.

Of course, with the success comes challenges and Marco is not immune to this.

Among recent ones is his being blamed for the demise of Janella Salvador and Elmo Magalona’s love team.

He admitted to getting hurt with the allegations relating how “people judge you without even getting your side of things.”

He added, “Basta na lang sila nag-desisyon na ikaw ang bad guy, which I think is really unfair.”

But what happened exactly?

Marco shared, “Ako, honestly, I don’t want to speak in behalf of Janella and Elmo pero I want people to realize Janella and I, we’re just friends, and I’m really sorry if our friendship angered so many fans.”

As to the leaked photos of them holding hands he said, “We’re close eh.”

“Janella and I we hang out but with other people,” he added. “Pero ‘yun nga I admit, mali, kasi it misled people into thinking na parang…kami.”

“Actually, we spoke din after na whatever it was, i-end na lang namin because, ‘yun nga it was affecting a lot of people.”

And he also talked to Elmo?

“Yes, ako ang lumapit sa kanya, there was this event, nung (ABS-CBN) Christmas special, I approached him and explained and said sorry.” (NEIL RAMOS)

Related

comments