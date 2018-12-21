Trail leads to Alvarez

- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
THE mysterious irregularities in the budgetary distortions worth billions of pesos discovered by House lawmakers after weeks of combing the proposed 2019 national budget seem to show a clear trail to where they may have all originated.
Current House Majority Leader Rolando Andaya Jr. calls the misrepresentations as “miracles” which involve, among others, the pre-budget approval of government projects in favor of the Bulacan-based CT Leoncio Construction and Trading, a single proprietorship venture.
As noted, the approval of the projects took place during former Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez’s watch, and the ‘winning’ contractor, who cornered eye-popping project initiatives, is not even a triple ‘A’ firm. Worse, there were no biddings done since there no approved budget yet.
Months earlier, Alvarez was also on a crossfire for hiring 124 consultants, excluding congressional staff and, presumably, other favored individuals. There was even the alleged squandering of billions of pesos of an account with only the House speaker having sole discretion.
Amidst the litany of exposes hounding Congress, there’s a reluctance by the present House leadership to invite to a public hearing the former Speaker, who has not been attending sessions since his ouster, to account for the discrepancies uncovered.
This seems not an easy proposition for House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo since Alvarez was her former Transportation and Communications secretary, but the scandalous arrangements inherited from the previous Speaker should not be set aside for partisan or other reasons because, if true, public interest is seriously jeopardized here.
It is ironic that in public hearings, legislators present themselves as public defenders against corruption. When one of them is exposed as fraudulent, however, there is no collective effort to probe the suspect, even for purposes of clarification.
Alvarez is now part of the ‘silent majority,’ but upright legislators retain the responsibility to encourage parties corrupted and victimized by the coercive efforts of the previous leadership to show up and spill the beans of the supposed anomalies committed when the House was under the grip of terror.
It seems obvious the declarations and comments so far made in print and broadcast, indicate that the trail of questionable deals leads to the footsteps to Alvarez. If only for that, Arroyo should start probing the allegations. By doing so, she will leave a legacy that can help restore Congress’ image.
MERRY CHRISTMAS to all our DEAR READERS.