2 pushers shot in Or. Mindoro

Two suspected drug pushers from Manila and Batangas were killed in two separate buy-bust operations in Oriental Mindoro Friday, confirming intelligence reports that drug peddlers from other areas are entering Mindoro provinces to sell drugs.

Chief Supt. Tomas Apolinario, director of the Philippine National Police Region 4-B, said the two operations stemmed from intelligence reports on the drug-peddling activities of the two pushers.

The first operation was carried out at around 10 p.m. when anti-narcotics policemen were able to negotiate for a purchase of shabu from a certain “Benny” from Manila in Barangay Villa Celestial, Mansalay.

“But the suspect noticed that he was transacting with a policeman so he tried to shot our operative,” said Apolinario.

Police opened fire and the suspect sustained two bullet wounds and was declared dead in a hospital.

Seized from him were a 9mm pistol, nine sachets of suspected shabu, and a sachet of marijuana.

Two hours later, anti-narcotics agents from Calapan City killed a certain “Bisaya” who turned out to be from Batangas City.

Chief Insp. Imelda Tolentino, PNP Region 4-B spokesperson, said the suspect and his unidentified companion tried to shoot a police poseur-buyer. Backup police forces shot and killed Bisaya but his companion who was driving a motorcycle escaped. (Aaron B. Recuenco)

