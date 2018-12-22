ASG nabbed in Binondo

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf Group has been arrested by joint police forces in Binondo, Manila, the National Capital Region Police Office revealed yesterday.

NCRPO chief Director Guillermo Eleazar identified the suspect as Sudais Asmad, alias “Sen,” “Abu Nas,” “Suhud,” and “Jul,” 25.

Asmad is allegedly a member of the ASG led by Furuji Indama under the umbrella group of the Dawlah Islamiyah.

A native of Landang, Zamboanga del Sur, Eleazar said Asmad works as a delivery boy and was temporarily residing in Baseco Compound, Block 9, Tondo, Manila.

Asmad was nabbed on Elcano St., Barangay 271, around 10:05 p.m. last Dec. 20 by operatives the NCRPO Regional Special Operations Unit and Regional Intelligence Division in coordination with the Philippine National Police-Intelligence Group.

According to Eleazar, Asmad was the subject of a warrant of arrest dated Jan. 28, 2008 issued by Judge Leo Jay Principe, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court Branch 1, 9th Judicial Region, in Isabela, Basilan for kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

Asmad was tagged in the kidnapping of 15 employees of Golden Harvest Plantation in Barangay Tairan, Lantawan, Basilan on June 11, 2001. Eleazar said one of the 15 kidnap victims positively identified and executed an affidavit detailing Asmad’s participation in the crime.

Eleazar said they received an information that Asmad has been spotted in Manila so he immediately ordered the operatives to conduct a surveillance against him.

The operatives finally tracked Asmad after some time and they successfully served the warrant against him.

Police frisked Asmad and said they found in his possession a caliber .45 pistol loaded with four live ammunition and a chamber loaded with one bullet.

Related

comments