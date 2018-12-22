  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Bataan dumps Rizal in MPBL

    Bataan brought down Rizal in a highly-physical encounter late Thursday night in the MPBL Datu Cup at the Blue Eagle Gym inside the Ateneo campus.

    After seeing its 14-game winning streak snap, Bataan rose to the occasion and gave Rizal a sound beating, 88-74.

    The win enabled the Zetapro-backed Risers to improve their win-loss record to 15-2 and firm up their hold of the solo lead in the tournament.

    It was the 13th loss in 18 games for the Xentro Mall-supported Crusaders, who dropped at the cellar of the southern division.

