Bataan dumps Rizal in MPBL

Bataan brought down Rizal in a highly-physical encounter late Thursday night in the MPBL Datu Cup at the Blue Eagle Gym inside the Ateneo campus.
After seeing its 14-game winning streak snap, Bataan rose to the occasion and gave Rizal a sound beating, 88-74.
The win enabled the Zetapro-backed Risers to improve their win-loss record to 15-2 and firm up their hold of the solo lead in the tournament.
It was the 13th loss in 18 games for the Xentro Mall-supported Crusaders, who dropped at the cellar of the southern division.