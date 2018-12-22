DPWH reactivates ‘Lakbay Alalay’

The nationwide “Lakbay Alalay” motorist assistance program of the Department of Public Works and Highways has been reactivated as “carmageddon” or extreme traffic on major roads is expected during the holidays.

Lakbay Alalay, which is usually reactivated on special occasions nationwide, will provide assistance to the public as they travel back home for Christmas, DPWH Secretary Mark A. Villar said.

Motorist assistance teams have been stationed in different locations in the country to assist road users until Jan. 2.

Regional directors and district engineers nationwide were directed to deploy maintenance personnel and keep all communication systems operational. They were also ordered to be ready to provide emergency services to motorists

and traveling public.

DPWH Region 6 Director Wenceslao Leaño Jr. has instructed the district engineering offices in Western Visayas to “regularly conduct routine maintenance on carriageways and roadsides to ensure smooth traffic flow and remove obstructions that may affect traffic flow.”

Necessary pavement markings and directional road signs must be properly installed, he told the regional maintenance engineers under his office.

The department will work with the Land Transportation Office, Philippine National Police, and local government units to ensure safe travel for the public this Christmas season, Villar said. (Betheena Kae Unite)

