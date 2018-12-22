Pacquiao looks like he’s just in his 30s – Gibbons

by Nick Giongco

In the eyes of a keen observer of the fight game, it doesn’t look as though Manny Pacquiao is 40 years old.

US boxing man Sean Gibbons, who spent some time watching Pacquiao train General Santos City recently, expressed amazement over the conduct of the eight-division champion’s training as he gets ready for Adrien Broner on Jan. 19 in Las Vegas.



“He’s just cruising like he’s in his 30s,” Gibbons told the Bulletin, sounding awed with the way Pacquiao handled his sparring sessions with a pair of fresh, young guys.

Pacquiao turned a ripe 40 last Monday and Gibbons, one of the Filipino champion’s most trusted men following his decision to align with renowned Floyd Mayweather adviser Al Haymon, swears Broner will be in for a jolt.

Younger by 11 years, Broner challenges Pacquiao for the World Boxing Association welterweight crown at the MGM Grand in what Gibbons describes as a major step for the brash American puncher.

“He’s never been in a fight with somebody like the Senator (Pacquiao) but you don’t take Pacquiao’s opponents for granted,” said Gibbons, who also represents some top Filipino fighters including world champion Jerwin Ancajas.

“These guys elevate their game when they fight the Senator that’s why you don’t take them lightly.”

Pacquiao is leaving for Los Angeles Saturday night after spending the first four weeks of the training camp in Manila and General Santos City.

The final four weeks will be divided between the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood and a soon-to-be-selected Las Vegas gym.

The Broner clash will be Pacquiao’s first fight on American soil in over two years.

Last time Pacquiao fought in the US in November 2016, he easily beat Jessie Vargas.

