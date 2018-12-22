Planning for Pia Wurtzbach

- Home
JUST A THOUGHT: Many people lose the small joys in the hope for the big happiness. – Pearl Buck
* * *
PLANNING PIA: With a new, reigning Filipina Miss Universe on hand, 2015 titlist Pia Wurtzbach may need a bit of repositioning.
Pia’s next big step could be showbiz. She’s no stranger to the biz, having started her career as a teen actress.
The country’s third Miss Universe is, in fact, one of the hosts of a new dance show on ABS-CBN.
* * *
SHE CAN ACT: In a recent film, Pia showed she could act as naturally as the next actress in “My Perfect You.” For wider reach, how about Pia on a noontime variety show? Or a teleserye, where she could play a vida-contravida role?
Women of Pia’s stature, height and all, are often compromised by their size. They don’t look credible as oppressed heroines.
Their bigness makes them a shoo-in for villain roles. I heard Pia isn’t averse to playing those roles.
As all eyes are now focused on 2018 winner, Catriona Gray, we must not forget that two years ago one December, Pia Wurtzbach made us proud as Filipinos.
* * *
IZA QUOTES: Here are a few more quotable quotes from Iza Calzado per our last conversation days before her December wedding.
Iza goes: “End of next year is the deadliest deadline to start creating, hoping for a family.”
Changing roles: “Ben (Wintle, fiance) is very understanding. In terms of roles, I don’t see anything changing. I want to create, express, grow as an artist, going hand in hand with my growth as a woman, wife and hopefully, as a mother.”