Planning for Pia Wurtzbach

PLANNING PIA: With a new, reigning Filipina Miss Universe on hand, 2015 titlist Pia Wurtzbach may need a bit of repositioning.

Pia’s next big step could be showbiz. She’s no stranger to the biz, having started her ca­reer as a teen actress.

The country’s third Miss Universe is, in fact, one of the hosts of a new dance show on ABS-CBN.

SHE CAN ACT: In a recent film, Pia showed she could act as natu­rally as the next actress in “My Per­fect You.” For wider reach, how about Pia on a noontime variety show? Or a teleserye, where she could play a vida-contravida role?

Women of Pia’s stature, height and all, are of­ten compromised by their size. They don’t look credible as oppressed heroines.

Their bigness makes them a shoo-in for villain roles. I heard Pia isn’t averse to playing those roles.

As all eyes are now focused on 2018 winner, Catriona Gray, we must not forget that two years ago one December, Pia Wurtzbach made us proud as Filipinos.

IZA QUOTES: Here are a few more quotable quotes from Iza Calzado per our last conversa­tion days before her Decem­ber wedding.

Iza goes: “End of next year is the deadliest dead­line to start creating, hop­ing for a family.”

Changing roles: “Ben (Wintle, fiance) is very understanding. In terms of roles, I don’t see any­thing changing. I want to create, express, grow as an artist, go­ing hand in hand with my growth as a woman, wife and hopefully, as a mother.”

