Toll-free NAIAx, Skyway, SLEX, Star Dec. 24, Dec. 31

Motorists using the tollways to and from south of Metro Manila may pass through the NAIA Expressway,

Skyway system, the South Luzon Expressway, and Star Tollway for free on Christmas and New Year’s Eves.

Toll fees will not be collected from 10 p.m. on Dec. 24 to 6 a.m. on Christmas Day and from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 up to 6 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Skyway O&M Corp., Manila Toll Expressway Systems Inc., and Star Tollway Corp., the operators of NAIAx, the Skyway system, SLEX, and the Star Tollway, extended this toll-free privilege to motorists using the south tollways in appreciation of their patronage. It is also their way of wishing them a Merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

To avoid delays and unnecessary inconvenience, the south tollways operators advised the increased number of motorists traveling in and out of south Metro Manila during the holidays to properly plan their trip, keep their vehicles in excellent running condition, to be alert when driving, and to strictly follow traffic and safety rules inside the tollways.

For assistance and traffic updates, call the SMC South Tollways hotline 3188655.

