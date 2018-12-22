UST ‘Paskuhan’ draws 70,000

Around 70,000 students, professors, alumni, and guests trooped to the University of Santo Tomas in Sampaloc, Manila for the annual “Paskuhan” festivities with a Disney-inspired pyromusical fireworks display last Friday.

Despite light rainfall in the afternoon, the crowd was unfazed and filled up the UST parade ground to witness different performances and the fireworks display.

An eight-minute triumphant and grand fireworks display capped the Paskuhan celebration to the tune of hit songs of new Disney movies.

The theme of this year’s Paskuhan festivities is “Light from the Light, Prince of Peace.”

A Paskuhan fair was held at the campus’ Osmena and Quezon Drives.

A concert was held featuring bands such as Spongecola, I Belong to the Zoo, Fourplay, Quest, and Ransom

Collective.

The university also went “carless” inside its campus to make more space for the various activities and in anticipation of the large volume of attendees during the festivities.

A spectacular array of Christmas decor brightened UST with a total of 600,000 lights and least 600 lanterns were inspired by Disney’s animated movie “Tangled.”

A 70-foot-tall Christmas tree in the university’s parade ground was lit and decorated with lanterns and lamps with colorful ornaments. (Erma Edera)

