2 dead as NPA raids CAA base

1 SHARES Share Tweet

A Civilian Armed Auxillary and a New People’s Army rebel were killed in an NPA attack on a CAA patrol base in Lubuagan, Kalinga Sunday.

Major Ericson C. Bulosan, acting chief of the Public Affairs Office of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Northern Luzon Command, said an estimated 30 NPA attacked the Ag-agama Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit Active Auxillary Patrol Base in Barangay Western Uma.

A CAA member and an NPA rebel were killed in the attack. Their identities were not disclosed.

Bulosan said the Army 503rd Infantry Brigade are on heightened alert and are currently conducting combat and pursuit operations against the NPA.

AFP Nolcom chief Lt. Gen. Emmanuel Salamat said the indiscriminate attack, which happened while the people were preparing for Christmas, manifests the NPA’s disregard for the welfare and well-being of the people. “Additionally, the CPP-NPA broke their own vow of unilateral ceasefire for these coming Christmas season,” he said. (Francis T. Wakefield)

Related

comments