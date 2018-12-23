Faeldon Jr. released from Naga jail

After spending a week behind bars, the son and namesake of Bureau of Corrections chief Director General Nicanor Faeldon has been freed by police after the drug case filed against him was dismissed by the court, a police official confirmed Sunday.

Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal, director of the Police Regional Office 5, said Nicanor Faeldon Jr. was released from Naga City police detention facility last Friday.

The 32-year-old Faeldon Jr. was earlier charged with violation of Section 7 (visiting a drug den) of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 after he was arrested in an alleged drug den in Barangay Mabolo, Naga City last Dec. 14.

The charge was then amended by the Naga City police to violation of Section 6 (maintaining a drug den) of RA 9165 since the police said he was living in the drug den and not merely a visitor.

However, Escobal said the charge was dismissed by the fiscal after the court ruled out that there was “not enough evidence” to prove that the house where Faeldon had been arrested was actually a drug den.

Allan Valdez, 44; and Manuel Nebres, 39; who were also apprehended along with Faledon were also released by the police for the same reason.

The only one who remains in jail is Russel Lanuzo, alias “Bubbles,” 47, the owner of the house where the four had been arrested. Escobal explained that Lanuzo was not allowed to go out of jail since seven plastic sachets containing suspected shabu were found in the house when police served a search warrant against him. (Martin Sadongdong)

