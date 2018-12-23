Palace lauds Ateneo for expelling bully student

Malacañang on Sunday commended the decision of the Ateneo de Manila University to dismiss the junior high school student caught on video bullying another student.

However, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said that the Katipunan-based school should wrap up its probe on the other bullying incidents in which the junior high school student were involved soon, noting that it is far from over.

“The Palace commends the school administration’s swift action on the case of this student. We note, however, that the investigation has yet to be concluded as regards the rest of those involved,” he said.

“While we respect ADMU’s academic freedom, we hope that it could finish the ongoing investigation the soonest and with regard to due process, in line with applicable jurisprudence on schools,” he added.

Panelo said that Malacañang is hoping that the incident will serve as a reminder to everyone that bullying should never be tolerated.

“We are aware of several incidents of bullying that go unpunished by schools. We hope that this occurrence will serve as a reminder that bullying is something that should never be tolerated nor condoned in any civilized institution,” he said.

“We thus urge all public and private educational institutions in the country to establish proper mechanisms to strictly monitor the activities of their students and ensure the strict implementation of Republic Act 10627, otherwise known as the Anti-Bullying Law,” he added.

The Palace official advised parents and guardians to make sure that their children are headed on the right path by being good examples themselves.

“We also advise all parents and guardians to keep guiding their children towards righteousness and to set a good example of uprightness for the youth to emulate. We consider this incident as a lesson for us to encourage our children to be more open when it comes to expressing their concerns both inside and outside their schools,” Panelo said.

“As adults, our children look up to us for support and guidance. We cannot stress enough how important it is for us to spend quality time with them during their growing years, especially in a generation where modern technology has become a fierce competitor for the youth’s time and attention,” he added. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

