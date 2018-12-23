PH celebrates Christmas Eve

Families across the country and in different parts of the world will gather together Monday night to observe time-tested Christmas Eve traditions that have been passed on by generations of Filipinos.

The much-anticipated “Misa de Gallo” (Christmas Eve Mass), the culmination of the nine-day “Simbang Gabi” novena masses in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary that began last Dec. 16, will be celebrated in all Catholic churches shortly before midnight or earlier in some parishes.

The highlight of the Eucharistic celebration is the reenactment of the journey of St. Joseph and the Blessed Mother in search of lodging for the soon-to-be born Messiah.

Patterned after the Spanish “Las Posadas,” the religious play is locally known as “panunuluyan,” “pananawagan,” or “pananapatan.”

Churchgoers excitedly await the play as it serves as a “reenactment” of the events surrounding the Birth of Jesus Christ more than 2,000 years ago.

Church rites will also include the lighting of the white center candle – the Christ candle – in the Advent wreath to herald the Birth of our Savior Jesus Christ.

The “belen” or Nativity Scene will also finally be complete with the addition of the baby Jesus, which has been conspicuously missing in some mangers since it was set up.

According to tradition, the Christmas Eve Mass is held at midnight following the belief that Jesus was born at night (Luke 2:6-8). (Christina I. Hermoso)

