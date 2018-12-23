Solons offer P25-M bounty for Batocabe killers

In seeking immediate justice for the death of Ako Bicol partylist Rep. Rodel Batocabe, lawmakers have put up a reward money for the immediate capture of his killers, which is expected to reach P25 to 30 million.

Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Alfredo Garbin disclosed that at least P25 million was raised to effect the immediate arrest of Batocabe’s killers.

“Initially we have gathered around P25 million to put up a bounty and help identify the mastermind or masterminds immediately. In fact, it could reach P30 million,” he said.

Negros Occidental Rep. Albee Benitez, president of the House Visayan Bloc who initiated the bounty drive, said 168 congressmen have committed to give P30,000 each, apart from the P15 million pledged by the Ako Bicol partylist group and P2 million committed by the Albay provincial government.

“Puwedeng umabot ng P25 million kasi may commitment ang Ako Bicol na P15 million, P2 million sa provincial government ng Albay, at sa House na at least 30,000 each of over 100 congressmen and counting,” he said.

“I see no reason why somebody would even want to hurt Rodel except those who are willing to do anything and everything to stop him from giving the people of Bicol the kind of public service that they deserve. Takot sila sa pagbabago. Ayaw nilang matalo,” Benitez said.

House Speaker Gloria M. Arroyo, who visited the wake of Batocabe at the Ricardo Arcilla Hall in Daraga, Albay, yesterday morning, expressed hope that Batocabe’s killers will immediately be put behind bars.

“I condemn what has happened. Life has become so cheap. That should not be so. Nothing can justify that gruesome murder. So I hope our authorities could conduct a thorough and speedy investigation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Director General Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Philippine National Police, has ordered the creation of a special investigation task group to expedite the solution of the killing of Batocabe and his police escort.

“The PNP strongly condemns the fatal shooting of Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his security escort, SPO1 Rolando Diaz. We express our deepest sympathy to the bereaved families of Rep. Batocabe and SPO1 Diaz even as we vowed to get into the bottom of this sad incident,” said Albayalde.

“I have directed the creation of a Special Investigation Task Group to mobilize all available resources and to orchestrate all aspects of investigation to ensure that justice is served as soon as possible to both the victims and their families,” he added. (Charissa L. Atienza and Aaron Recuenco)

