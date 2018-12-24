3 dead in bus-motorbike collision

STO. TOMAS, Batangas — Three friends died when the motorcycle they were riding collided with a Lucena City-bound bus along Maharlika Highway in Sto. Tomas, Batangas, before dawn Monday.

Chief Inspector Erickson Go, Sto. Tomas police information officer, identified the victims as Ralph Laurence Nicolas Laude, 19, driver; Angelyn Janna Guinto Guelas, 27; and Racelle Panopio Mendoza, 20, all from Sto. Tomas, Batangas.

Go said the victims’ motorcycle was traversing the southbound lane of the highway toward Sto. Tomas proper when it overtook a vehicle and occupied the opposite lane at around 3:30 a.m.

It was too late for the driver to notice the oncoming JAC Liner passenger bus driven by Venancio Querol, 32, a resident of Barangay San Fernando, this town.

Due to strong impact, the motorcycle went beneath the bus.

The victims were rushed to Sto. Tomas General Hospital but were declared dead on arrival.

Police said the victims were on their way home from a party when they met the accident.

No one was hurt in the bus.

The bus driver is now under the custody of Sto. Tomas Police. (Lyka Manalo)

