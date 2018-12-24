Ateneo bully faces PTA ban

by Nick Giongco

The Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will expel the Ateneo high student who figured in a bullying incident that went viral on social media if he and his family decline to undergo rehabilitation and counseling, PTA president Robert Aventajado said in a statement released by the association.

In a letter dated Dec. 23, Aventajado said the PTA’s ad hoc committee has been “tasked to probe and evaluate the violent incident” even as the PTA has recommended the sanction of an indefinite ban on the student.

The ban prevents him from taking part from “all sanctioned events not limited to taekwondo-related events, belt promotions, tournaments or facilities of member institutions effective immediately,” the PTA said.

“In an effort to foster reconciliation, we are recommending the student to undergo rehabilitation with organizations equipped to handle his counseling…The aim for this is to allow the individual to own responsibility for his actions, show remorse and contribute positively to the community.”

Getting reinstated won’t be easy, according to the PTA, which is treating the case as a major setback in its effort to rebuild the sport’s image.

“Supervised counseling and rehabilitation are conditions for reinstatement. The PTA will conduct another evaluation on the student’s compliance post the rehabilitation program prior to reinstatement and even then, will put the practitioner on probationary status for a minimum of twelve months,” the statement said.

Aventajado said, “the PTA stands committed to propagating the sport of Taekwondo as a way to teach generations on being a virtuous, well-mannered individual who will serve our society with dignity and honor.”

Among the top practitioners of the sport in the country are Monsour del Rosario, Stephen Fernandez, Bea Lucero, Marie Antoinette Rivero, and Kirstie Alora.

