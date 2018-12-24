DoH: Firecrackers injure 7 kids

1 SHARES Share Tweet

TWO more children sustained firework-related injuries, one of whom is a three-year-old girl who accidentally ingested contents of a flash bomb, the Department of Health (DoH) said Monday.

The two new cases add up to the first five children who were hurt after mishandling firecrackers.

As of Monday morning, a total of seven victims aged between two to 12 years old were monitored in 60 sentinel hospitals in the country.

According to the health department, the three-year-old victim is from Valenzuela City. She accidentally ingested the contents of a flash bomb on December 21 and was admitted at UP-Philippine General Hospital the next day. The victim is still recuperating, the DoH said.

The six other victims, on the other hand, were all males, including the new case reported in Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao.

Four of the cases were due to illegal fireworks involving Boga, 5-star, Camara, Kwitis, and Piccolo. Five incidents happened in their homes.

Further, five victims were active users. One of the seven recorded victims had to be amputated.

The DoH said the seven recorded cases since December 21 to December 24 this year were 46 percent lower compared to the same incidents during the same period last year. (Betheena Kae Unite)

Related

comments