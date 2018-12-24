Zamboanga nips Bulacan

The Zamboanga Family’s Brand Sardines downed the Bulacan Kuyas, 75-72, to stay in the middle of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Datu Cup at the Bulacan Capitol gym on Saturday night.



Zamboanga dictated the tempo for most part of the game and weathered a late charge by the Caesar Wongchuking-owned Kuyas.

It was Zamboanga’s seventh victory in 17 outings.

Robin Rono led Zamboanga with 24 points spiked by four triples while hauling down three rebounds and dishing off six assists. Von Harry Lanete added 14 points, four boards and five assists.

Zamboanga took advantage of Bulacan’s sloppy plays by turning the latter’s turnovers into 30 points. They also delivered 21 fast break points.

Jay-R Taganas went on full defensive throttle with 24 rebounds, but his efforts went to naught as Bulacan absorbed its seventh loss against 11 wins.

Meanwhile, the Caloocan Supremos turned back the Valenzuela Classic in the last 2:15 of the game, 90-87, for their sixth triumph in 19 games.

A jumper for Almost Vosotros sparked the Supremos’ run as they drained seven straight points to turn an 81-80 deficit to an 87-81 lead.

Vosotros pumped in 33 points, six boards, eight assists and four steals while Paul Sanga contributed 21 points and five rebounds.

Paulo Hubalde and Reneford Ruaya combined for 45 points in a losing cause as the Classic dropped to 7-11.

The league takes a holiday break and resumes on Jan. 3, 2019.

