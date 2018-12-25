ABL: SMB-Alab survives Singapore

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Defending champion San Miguel Alab Pilipinas endured a tale of two halves to beat the Singapore Slingers, 77-71, and stay unbeaten after four games in the ASEAN Basketball League at the Caloocan Sports Complex.



Seven-foot-three PJ Ramos had 26 points and 17 rebounds, fellow Puerto Rican Renaldo Balkman posted 20 points and 16 rebounds and Ray Parks Jr. added 18 as Alab uncorked a double-digit before holding off the Slingers’ late rally to enter the holiday break on top of the 10-team league.

Alab led by 18 points, 54-36, in the third before coasting the rest of the way that almost gave room for the Slingers to mount a comeback in the fourth.

“I thought we were lucky,” lamented Alab coach Jimmy Alapag.

Former Columbian Dyip reinforcement John Fields topscored with 35 points but Singapore dropped to 5-3. (Jonas Terrado)

Related

comments