Navotas cop shoots 7 in Caloocan, surrenders

4 SHARES Share Tweet

A POLICE officer surrendered to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Christmas Day after he allegedly went into a shooting spree, wounding seven people including a minor, in Caloocan City on Monday night

Police Officer 1 Danilo Tiempo, assigned to Navotas City Police Station, personally submitted himself to NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar at the Caloocan City Police Station around 4 a.m. for investigation.

Police identified the victims as Jayrold Balais, 28; Wilmer Cabulao, 36; Oliver Panican, 32; Mark Angelo Custodio, 16, Anthony Claid Solero, 29; Marvin Borres, 40; and Joel Ramos, 37. They are all residents of Caloocan City.

According to a report received by Eleazar, Tiempo fired shots at a wake at Block 67, Kawal St., Brgy. 28, Caloocan City, around 11:05 p.m. Monday.

A witness told investigators that Tiempo got irked while gambling with other attendees at the wake.

Tiempo, however, claimed that he was resting inside their house located nearby when his father, looking injured, arrived and told him he was mauled by a group of men allegedly led by Balais.

Bringing two guns – a 9 mm pistol and a .45-caliber pistol — he confronted the group and a verbal tussle ensued until the group allegedly attacked him, prompting him to fire shots at them.

Citing witnesses, police said total chaos occurred as bottles of liquor were thrown in the air.

The fight was pacified after seven victims were hit by stray bullets from Tiempo’s gun.

Tiempo fled, but hours later he was convinced by his mother to surrender to authorities.

Ramos was rushed to Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center while the rest were brought to Caloocan City Medical Center. All victims were declared out of danger.

Meanwhile, Tiempo was placed under police custody as a follow-up investigation was conducted to determine the motive behind the shooting spree. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

Related

comments