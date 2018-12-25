Wondrous Christmas for Paul Lee, Jalalon

by Waylon Galvez

For Paul Lee and Jio Jalalon, this season could be their best Christmas – for the moment Lee and Jalalon helped Magnolia Hotshots Pambansang Manok win the PBA Governors’ Cup last week, the franchise’s 14th overall title and first in four years since the team bagged the Grand Slam in 2014.



More than winning a PBA championship, the two are now proud fathers as Lee’s wife – Rubie – gave birth to a baby girl Tokyo while Jalalon and his partner Tina welcomed baby girl Skyla.

Interestingly, both their daughters were born last September.

“It’s a very special Christmas for me and Jio,” said Lee, who likewise captured his first Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award as he edged out San Miguel Beer center Filipino-German Christian Standhardinger and Alaska’s Filipino-American guard Chris Banchero.

“For me… everything is first – first baby, first BPC and first championship with Magnolia. So this is really a special Christmas, basketball wise and personal,” said Lee, who also played for the national team this year.

The title is Lee’s first since he joined the San Miguel Corporation (SMC) owned franchise since he joined them in a blockbuster one-on-one trade with former two-time MVP James Yap.

Lee struggled in his first season with Magnolia due to injuries, but he worked his way back to his old deadly form. He helped steer the team to a second place finish in the Philippine Cup, and as champion again in the third and last conference of the season.

As for Jalalon, this is likewise his first championship in the PBA since Magnolia tabbed him during the Special Rookie Draft from the Gilas Pilipinas cadet pool prior to last season.

Jalalon formed a dreaded backcourt team with Lee and Mark Barroca – the PBA Press Corps Finals MVP – that powered the ball club to the title, a first for coach Chito Victolero.

“This is really memorable for many of us. This is my first PBA title, first for Paul since he joined the team, first for coach Chito and several other players. It’s a special Christmas gift for all of us,” said Jalalon in Filipino.

The celebration will continue until the first week of January, but Lee and Jalalon both understand that once they resume training for the Philippine Cup, it’s back to the drawing board for Magnolia for the season-opening conference that starts January 13.

