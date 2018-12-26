ABL: Busy sked for Alab 5

by Jonas Terrado

Coach Jimmy Alapag is still begging for more consistency even after defending champion San Miguel Alab Pilipinas entered the holiday break with the ASEAN Basketball League’s best record at 4-0.



Alapag sees no reason why he can have a sense of satisfaction with Alab heading into January with a busy schedule that includes plenty of travel.

Alab starts 2019 by hosting China’s Zhuzai Wolf Warriors on Jan. 6 in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu before heading to Kuala Lumpur to take the Westports Malaysia Dragons three days later.

The Filipino cagers go to Changhua, Taiwan against the Formosa Dreamers on Jan. 13, then travel to Davao City for a Jan. 18 clash with the Macau Black Bears and a Jan. 20 rematch of last season’s finals with Thailand’s Mono Vampire.

The January schedule concludes with a visit to Zhuzai, China to face the Wolf Warriors on the 23rd and two Sta. Rosa home matches opposite Malaysia on the 25th and Hong Kong on the 27th.

“Once January comes, we really don’t much time to practice because of the travel,” Alapag said after Alab’s 77-71 win over the Singapore Slingers at the Caloocan City Sports Complex. “We have to take advantage of our practice time leading up to Jan. 6.”

