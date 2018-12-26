AFP urges NPA to surrender

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has called on members of the New People’s Army (NPA) to surrender to the government to have a chance of a better life.

The military made the call as the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) celebrated its 50th founding anniversary on Wednesday.

AFP Public Affairs chief Col. Noel Detoyato said despite the offensives done by members of the NPA in different parts of the country, their call for their fighters to surrender remains.

“Tuloy lang po ang panawagan natin sa lahat ng armadong myembro ng NPA na samantalahin po nila ang pagkakataon ngayon at mag avail ng E-CLIP ng Task Force Balik Loob,” Detoyato said.

“Immediate assistance po ito at simple ang proceso. Lumapit lang po sa mga local na pamahalaan or sa pinakamalapit na kampo ng sundalo,” he added.

Fulfilling President Duterte’s commitment to provide former rebels a good life once they return to the folds of society, the inter-agency Task Force Balik-Loob (TFBL), awards various benefits to former rebels under Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP).

They received livelihood and immediate assistance checks and firearms remuneration from the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG), cash assistance for business starter kits from the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE), and completion certificates for NC-II technical / vocational skills training from the Technical Education and Skills Development Agency (TESDA).

The E-CLIP is a strategic flagship program of Duterte as an effective means of achieving the government’s peace and development agenda.

Detoyato said the CPP-NPA still has an estimated 3,500 armed combatants around the country.

However, in an interview over ANC, CPP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison claimed that the CPP remains relevant to this day and has grown in number over the years. (Francis Wakefield)

