P30-M bounty not working for Batocabe slay

THE more than P30 million reward that was raised and offered for any information that could lead to the arrest of the killers of AKO Bicol party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe appears to be not working, so far.

Director General Oscar Albayalde, chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), disclosed that no one from the crowd during the gift-giving activity in Daraga town where Batocabe was shot dead along with his police escort is cooperating with the investigation.

“We are all concerned to solve this case and as what I have said, if only we would have a lead because as of this time, accordingly, our investigators are having difficulty because no one wants to talk,” said Albayalde.

“Apparently, parang ‘yung kababayan natin ay natatakot na naman so we are wondering why. Sa sobrang dami nung tao na ‘yun not even one is willing to talk at nandun din ‘yung barangay chairman during that time. Apparently sinabi n’ya wala siyang alam,” he added.

Batocabe was shot dead last week and the police investigators are looking into local politics as one of the two likely motive. Batocabe was running for mayor of Daraga town in next year’s midterm polls.

Albayalde said they understand the immediate reaction that Batocabe’s rival for the mayoralty post may have something to do with the killing but said it is still speculation.

So far, Albayalde disclosed that there were six persons of interest being zeroed into by the investigators.

But the lack of corroborating evidence from witnesses is making it difficult to the investigators.

“What we were able to establish is that the assailants came from the back so that means they came from the crowd. So there is a possibility that some people from the crowd recognized the assailants yet no one wants to talk,” said Albayalde.

The official said the bog reward money raised by the provincial government of Albay and Batocabe’s companions in the Congress would encourage any potential witness to talk.

“Hopefully, they would be motivated by the reward,” said Albayalde. (Aaron Recuenco)

