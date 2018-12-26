‘Usman’ to hit land in Eastern Samar

TROPICAL depression “Usman” has slightly intensified ahead of its expected landfall over Eastern Samar this Friday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomica Ser­vices Administration (PAGASA) yesterday said Usman continues to move west-northwest towards the northern tip of Eastern Samar.

However, it slowed down from a speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph) to 15 kph.

Usman may traverse the north­ern parts of Leyte, Cebu, and Panay Island, then the Sulu Sea and Pala­wan, before leaving the country’s area of responsibility on Monday.

Around Wednesday noon, PA­GASA estimated the location of Usman at 775 kilometers (km)) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.

It slightly intensified with maxi­mum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph. PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Us­man could further intensify into a tropical storm ahead of its expected landfall this Friday.

He added that tropical cyclone warning Signal No. 1 may be raised over Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands as early as early as last night.

A disruption in maritime travel should be expected in these ar­eas, PAGASA noted.

Moderate to heavy rains, which may trigger flooding and land­slides, will prevail over Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, and Di­nagat Islands by Thursday.

Aurelio warned residents in these areas, especially those living near river channels, and low-lying and mountainous areas, to take extra precaution.

Meanwhile, fisherfolk and those with small seacrafts were advised not to venture out into the eastern seaboards of Eastern Samar, Di­nagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur due to rough seas associated with the tropical cyclone.

By Thursday morning, Usman will be 470 km east-northeast of Hinat­uan, Surigao del Sur, and by Friday morning at 140 km east-northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

By Saturday morning, the cy­clone will be 50 km north-northeast of Cuyo Island in Palawan.

Meanwhile, the northeast mon­soon or amihan will prevail over Northern Luzon. (Ellalyn de Ve­ra-Ruiz)

