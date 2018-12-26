‘Usman’ to hit land in Eastern Samar

- Home
TROPICAL depression “Usman” has slightly intensified ahead of its expected landfall over Eastern Samar this Friday.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomica Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday said Usman continues to move west-northwest towards the northern tip of Eastern Samar.
However, it slowed down from a speed of 20 kilometers per hour (kph) to 15 kph.
Usman may traverse the northern parts of Leyte, Cebu, and Panay Island, then the Sulu Sea and Palawan, before leaving the country’s area of responsibility on Monday.
Around Wednesday noon, PAGASA estimated the location of Usman at 775 kilometers (km)) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur.
It slightly intensified with maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 65 kph. PAGASA weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said Usman could further intensify into a tropical storm ahead of its expected landfall this Friday.
He added that tropical cyclone warning Signal No. 1 may be raised over Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands as early as early as last night.
A disruption in maritime travel should be expected in these areas, PAGASA noted.
Moderate to heavy rains, which may trigger flooding and landslides, will prevail over Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Sorsogon, Masbate, Biliran, Eastern Samar, Leyte, Northern Samar, Samar, Southern Leyte, Surigao del Norte, and Dinagat Islands by Thursday.
Aurelio warned residents in these areas, especially those living near river channels, and low-lying and mountainous areas, to take extra precaution.
Meanwhile, fisherfolk and those with small seacrafts were advised not to venture out into the eastern seaboards of Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, and Surigao del Sur due to rough seas associated with the tropical cyclone.
By Thursday morning, Usman will be 470 km east-northeast of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur, and by Friday morning at 140 km east-northeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.
By Saturday morning, the cyclone will be 50 km north-northeast of Cuyo Island in Palawan.
Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon or amihan will prevail over Northern Luzon. (Ellalyn de Vera-Ruiz)