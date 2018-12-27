A defining year

HAVING been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that threat­ened her livelihood, Kris Aquino looked back on 2018 via social media recently deeming it a “de­fining year” for her.

She wrote, “I choose to see 2018 as the year I defined who I am & what I’m made of.”

Kris made clear she wrote the post “for no other reason than the belief that the TRUTH SETS US FREE.”

Apparently, she feels for her son Bimby, who at 11, “feels he needs to be the protector & guardian of secrets for his mama…” something that Kris believes is “unfair.”

“I did this because I don’t want those work­ing in KCAP, our per­sonal staff, and my siblings & my sons to be burdened by what is primarily my battle.

“Trust me when I say thanks to my team of doctors the bad days are fewer, but un­fortunately this is a progressive ill­ness.

“I shall em­phasize God blessed us that Ihad an early diag­nosis, others aren’t as fortunate and only know what’s wrong when organs have irreversible damage. All my organs are still okay. But the last picture with no hives but with the severe flush in my face states volumes for people familiar with autoimmune disease.

“What has changed in me is that I’ve stopped being angry that this had to happen because I am thankful it isn’t rheumatoid arthritis which I would never have survived. My doctors have reassured me for as long as I am obedient about taking all my medication, religious about not exceeding my allowed work hours, and choosing our shoot locations carefully I can still look forward to a fulfilling life.”

Kris would go on to quote Charles Dick­ens: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wis­dom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the ep­och of belief, it was the epoch of incredu­lity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair…” (NEIL RAMOS)

