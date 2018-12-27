- Home
- Entertainment
- Headlines
- Lifestyle
- News
- News in Photo
- Opinion
- Sports
HAVING been diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that threatened her livelihood, Kris Aquino looked back on 2018 via social media recently deeming it a “defining year” for her.
She wrote, “I choose to see 2018 as the year I defined who I am & what I’m made of.”
Kris made clear she wrote the post “for no other reason than the belief that the TRUTH SETS US FREE.”
Apparently, she feels for her son Bimby, who at 11, “feels he needs to be the protector & guardian of secrets for his mama…” something that Kris believes is “unfair.”
“I did this because I don’t want those working in KCAP, our personal staff, and my siblings & my sons to be burdened by what is primarily my battle.
“Trust me when I say thanks to my team of doctors the bad days are fewer, but unfortunately this is a progressive illness.
“I shall emphasize God blessed us that Ihad an early diagnosis, others aren’t as fortunate and only know what’s wrong when organs have irreversible damage. All my organs are still okay. But the last picture with no hives but with the severe flush in my face states volumes for people familiar with autoimmune disease.
“What has changed in me is that I’ve stopped being angry that this had to happen because I am thankful it isn’t rheumatoid arthritis which I would never have survived. My doctors have reassured me for as long as I am obedient about taking all my medication, religious about not exceeding my allowed work hours, and choosing our shoot locations carefully I can still look forward to a fulfilling life.”
Kris would go on to quote Charles Dickens: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair…” (NEIL RAMOS)