BI recaptures Korean fugitive

BUREAU of Immigration (BI) operatives have recaptured a Korean fugitive who escaped from the agency’s custody nearly two months ago.

Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente said 52-year-old Choi Youngseop was re-arrested last Dec. 19 outside the emergency room of the Manila Doctor’s Hospital in Ermita, Manila, where he had gone for a medical checkup.

Morente said Choi will be deported immediately following his summary deportation issued by the BI board of commissioners for being an undesirable alien.

“This time we will make sure that he does not escape. He will be sent back to Korea so he can be held liable for crimes he committed in his homeland,” Morente said.

It was learned that Choi has been on the BI’s wanted list since 2014 after the Interpol informed the bureau that he was charged with fraud before a Korean court for swindling his victims of more than $500,000.

BI intelligence officer Edward Mabborang said the fugitive did not resist arrest when accosted by BI agents.

Mabborang said he coordinated the operation with the Ermita police station after informants tipped the BI that Choi was scheduled to undergo medical checkup at the hospital.

Last October 29, Choi escaped from the custody of jail guards who escorted him from the detention cell in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City, to have a dental checkup.

His companion, Korean Jeon Taeksang, 50, was intercepted and failed to escape.

They were eating at a restaurant when one of the guards used the restroom and the Koreans took advantage of the situation to attack the other guard and escape.

The guards were able to recapture Jeon but Choi managed to board a getaway vehicle that was waiting outside.

Both are currently detained at the Bicutan Detention Center pending the implementation of their deportation. (Jun Ramirez)

