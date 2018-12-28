Gabbi Garcia denies rumored network transfer

ACTRESS-model Gabbi Garcia is not leaving GMA-7 after all. Or so she says.

The 20-year-old took to social media recently to address rumors she is transferring to ABS-CBN and soon.

“Nope. Not true,” she tweeted.

This is not the first time Gabbi had been embroiled in such gossip.

Only last March, Gabbi caused some sort of commotion among fans with a tweet on “how 2 make the right decision.”

Many thought she was hinting on the possibility of leaving GMA-7, insisting the use of the number “2” in the message was telling enough.

Gabbi denied this in subsequent interviews, maintaining it was just a random tweet and nothing more.

Of course, why wouldn’t it be?

Gabbi has been with GMA Artist Center since starting her showbiz career in 2014. (NEIL RAMOS)

