No special treatment for 2 American murder suspects

The two Americans arrested for the murder of an American woman Sunday share a 20-square meter cell with 16 other detainees at the Mandaluyong City Police Custodial Facility.

The United States Embassy has sent a legal counsel to represent the two suspects, but PO3 Hamad Habbisi said no special treatment is given to suspects Troy Woody Jr., 21, and Mir Islam, 22.

But before bringing the two suspects to Cell No. 2, Habbisi encouraged the other inmates to treat the foreigners well.

“Bago namin pinasok kinausap namin ‘O eto ibang lahi ‘to. Ipakita natin na okay tayo,” Habbisi said.

The American suspects’ cellmates are charged with illegal drugs, physical injury, and shoplifting, according to Habbisi.

Without belongings, the Americans were lent clothes by their cellmates, Habbisi said.

Communication was not a problem because some of the detainees have worked previously as call center agents.

“Kaya yung mga taga call center sila mismo nakikipag-usap,” Habbisi said.

Since Islam is a Muslim, Habbisi said there are certain foods that he cannot be served with.

“Si Mir Islam ay maselan sa pagkain kasi Muslim…hangga’t maari ay non-pork na mga pagkain and siniserve sa kanya,” Habbisi said.

Meanwhile, Chief Insp. Noel Baldovino, Mandaluyong City Police Criminal Investigation Unit chief, said the US Embassy has advised them not to allow interviews without the presence of their legal counsel following inquest proceedings the next day.

Woody and Islam are accused of killing Tomi Michelle Masters, a 23-year-old resident of Indiana, in a Mandaluyong condominium, stuffed her body in a large carton box which they allegedly dumped in the Pasig River last Sunday.

Habbisi said that many families of the detainees visited them last Christmas. (Jhon Aldrin Casinas)

