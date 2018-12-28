PNP warns vendors of illegal firecrackers

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) reiterated on Friday its warning to firecracker makers not to sell prohibited items to the public for the anticipated New Year’s Day revelry next week.

PNP chief Director General Oscar Albayalde issued the statement as he inspected several establishments selling firecrackers in Bocaue, Bulacan.

“We conducted an inspection here in Bulacan to determine if they are not selling illegal firecrackers. Based on our inspection, all of the establishments we inspected are compliant to the law. They have certificates and permits, and fire safety equipment,” Albayalde said in Filipino.

However, Albayalde bared that the Bulacan Provincial Police Office earlier apprehended two firecracker sellers for illegal manufacturing of crackers in the market. He then presented the seized items to the public.

“As per provincial police, so far they have arrested two (sellers) for illegally manufacturing of firecrackers worth P300,000 so I hope this serves as a lesson to other establishments,” he stated.

According to the PNP-Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO), among the prohibited firecrackers include Piccolo, Watusi, Giant Whistle Bomb, Giant Bawang, Large Judas’ Belt, Super Lolo/Thunder Lolo, Atomic Bomb/Atomic Bomb Triangulo, Pillbox, Boga, Kwiton, Goodbye Earth/Goodbye Bading, Hello Columbia, Coke-in-can, Kabasi, Og and other unlabelled and imported firecrackers.

According to the PNP-FEO, those who would be caught manufacturing, selling, distributing or using prohibited firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices may be fined P20,000 to P30,000 and face imprisonment of six months to one year.

The PNP chief also appealed to the public not to patronize illegal firecrcakers as it could endanger their lives and properties or the other people.

“To the public, just buy what is allowed in the law. I think the maximum allowable weight of purchased firecracker is three kilos. Beyond that, you will be made to secure a permit coming from PNP-FEO so just be careful in transporting firecrackers if you are buying bulk of it,” he said.

“Of course, we should also follow what was stated in the Executive Order Number 28 issued by the President,” he added.

Signed by President Duterte in 2017, EO 28 mandates that every barangay should have a designated firework zone where the villagers can safely watch community fireworks display instead of doing it on the streets. (Martin A. Sadongdong)

