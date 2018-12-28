‘Rainbow’s Sunset’ wins 11 awards

1 SHARES Share Tweet

THE rainbow was on fantastic display for Joel Lamangan’s gay-themed movie during the Gabi ng Parangal of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) sweeping no less than 11 awards, including Best Picture.

Starring senior actors Eddie Garcia, Gloria Romero, and Tony Mabesa, “Rainbow’s Sunset” is about a man who comes out as gay to his children in his twilight years in order to openly take care of his ailing lover.

Lamangan bagged the Best Director trophy, Romero took home the Best Actress Award, while Aiko Melendez and Mabesa were named Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively.

“Rainbow’s Sunset” also won three special awards, namely Special Jury Prizes for Max Collins and Eddie Garcia, and the Gat Antonio J. Villegas Cultural Award.

Then there’s the Best Screenplay, Best Production Design, and Best Original Theme Song for “Sa’yo Na” sung by Ice Seguerra.

In his acceptance speech, Lamangan credited the people behind the film for its success.

“Maraming salamat sa pagkilalang ito… Sa lahat ng bumubuo ng pelikula, sa aking mga mahuhusay na artista. Napakapalad ko dahil kayo ang naka-trabaho ko,” he said.

However, the veteran expressed sadness over alleged removal of the film in several cinemas.

“Masarap tanggapin ito (award) pero may konting sakit din. Masakit na unti-unting tinatanggal ng mga sinehan ang pelikula mo. Ito ay isang panalangin at pakiusap… sana sa susunod na panahon… kung ano ang napag-usapang numero ng sinehan na pagpapalabas (ng pelikula), ay respetuhin at tangkilin nila,” he said.

“Huwag na’tin ipagkait sa mga manonood ang kanilang karapatan na mapanood ito. Huwag lamang na’tin isipin ang komersyo,” he added. “Ang pelikula ay sining at ang sining ay kaluluwa ng tao, kaluluwa ng bayan. Huwag lamang na’tin patabain ang bulsa ng mga may-ari ng sinehan, patabain din na’tin ang kaluluwa ng ating bayan, ng mga Pilipino. Ito po ay isang panalangin na kung mapakikinggan ay maraming maraming salamat.”

Romero, on the other hand, was overwhelmed to receive an acting award at the age of 85.

“I’m surprised. Napakagandang regalo sa akin ito ngayong Pasko,” she said. “Gusto ko lang pasalamatan ang aming pinaka-mabait na director. He’s a genius. At sa lahat ng naka-trabaho ko sa pelikulang ito, it was a joy working with you.Hindi ko magagawa ang lahat ng ito, kung hindi dahil sa inyo.”

Melendez dedicated the award to her co-actors, family, kids and partner Jay Khonghun.

“I’d like to share this award to Sunshine Dizon. She became my instant sister not only in the film, but in real life… To my family, to my mom, may inuwi na naman ako. To my kids, who are my inspiration in everything I do… To my lucky charm, I play the role of a mayor in this film, but ang tunay na mayor ng buhay ko ay si Jay,” she said.

Dennis Trillo was named Best Actor for his performance in “One Great Love.” The Kapuso actor didn’t make it to the ceremony due to fever. His manager, Popoy Caratitivo, accepted the award on his behalf.

“One Great Love” bagged the 3rd Best Picture plum.

Anne Curtis’ horror-thriller film “Aurora” also scored a number of awards, including Best Visual Effects, Best Sound Design, Best Cinematography and 2nd Best Picture.

The Best Child Performer plum went to Phoebe Villamor, while Curtis was named “Scratch It” Lucky Star of Night, along with Jericho Rosales of “The Girl In The Orange Dress.”

Villamor became teary-eyed in accepting her award.

“Thank you po kay God (dahil) nakuha ko na po ‘yung pinapangarap ko. Sa mommy, papa, at kuya ko na laging sumusuporta sa akin, salamat po. At para sa mga batang katulad ko, ‘wag kayong titigil mangarap. Lagi lang kayo magdasal para po matupad din ang mga pangarap niyo,” she said.

The Best Float, Best Editing and FPJ Memorial Awards all went to Vic Sotto, Coco Martin, and Maine Mendoza’s comedy-action film “Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles.” (REGINA PARUNGAO)

Related

comments