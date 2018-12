SM City San Mateo spreads holiday cheer with Christmas Parade

Over 40 Christmas characters greeted shoppers of SM City San Mateo on Sunday when it transformed into a jolly funfair to celebrate the Yuletide season.



Entertaining shoppers of ages, SM City San Mateo’s Grand Christmas Parade brought to life famous Christmas characters such as Santa Clause and elves, as well as fun Carnival performers like jugglers, stilt walkers, and unicyclists.

