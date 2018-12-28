Wild Oats XI wins again

SYDNEY (AFP) – Supermaxi Wild Oats XI won its ninth line honours in the Sydney to Hobart ocean race Friday to become the most successful yacht in the history of the gruelling competition.



In a thrilling finish to the 628-nautical mile (1,163-kilometre) bluewater classic down Australia’s east coast that saw an unprecedented battle between four supermaxis, the 100-footer crossed the finish line first in Hobart.

The victory was particularly special for Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards and the crew, after being stripped of their win last year when they were handed a one-hour penalty over a near-collision.

‘’Redemption for us, that is for sure. Last year, it was so disappointing,’’ Richards told reporters after reaching Hobart.

‘’Whether people like it or not, it is Wild Oats XI’s 10th time over that line first, no matter what anyone else says… After an event like last year and to come through and redeem yourself is a wonderful feeling, money can’t buy it.’’

Richards marked the win at Constitution Dock with a trademark Australian ‘’shoey’’ celebration, which involves drinking champagne out of a shoe, before he was thrown into the Derwent River by the crew.

The 74th edition of the annual contest was characterised by a neck-and-neck battle between four supermaxis — the biggest and fastest yachts — Wild Oats XI, Comanche, Black Jack, and Infotrack.

Wild Oats XI and last year’s defending champion Comanche had been taking turns to be in the lead since the fleet of yachts departed a sunny Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day.

