Bianca, Miguel shine in Vietnam

CHEERS: Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix are nominated in a competi­tion among celebrities in Vietnam.

The two Kapuso stars lead finalists in the Favorite Foreign Actress and Favorite Foreign Actor of the Year cat­egories in IMC TodayTV’s Face of the Year Awards 2018.

Bianca and Miguel have established following in Vietnam following airing of their drama series, “Once Upon A Kiss.”

Online voting through the IMC website is open until Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m.

CHEERS: About a hundred Star Magic artists took part in the agency’s annual charity event, Star Magic Gives Back recently.

The artists not only en­tertained residents of chosen institutions (orphans, abandoned elderlies), but also delivered cash do­nations.

Beneficiaries were Good Samaritan Home for the Elderly in Marikina, Cran­iofacial Foundation of the Philippines (Manila), Sta. Maria de Mattias (Marikina) and Ban­tay Bata Children’s Village (Bulacan).

Cheers to actors, among them, Piolo Pascual, Edward Barber, Maymay En­trata, JM de Guzman, Maja Salvador, Gerald Anderson, Zanjoe Marudo, Liza Soberano.

CHEERS: Parents Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padil­la formalized their relationship through a wedding on Dec. 11 at Villa Milagros Mansion and Gardens.

VOICE OF SOCO: Gus Abelgas voices for that character of Bela Padilla in some terrifying scenes in upcoming MMFF film “Fantastica,” starring Vice Ganda.

The low-toned “SOCO” host says, ‘’Na­malat ako sa kasisigaw sa mga eksena ni Bela.’’

“SOCO sa DZMM” has been extend­ed by a half-hour. It airs every Satur­day afternoon from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

