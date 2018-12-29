  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Bianca, Miguel shine in Vietnam

    December 29, 2018

    Trailer Cuartero box

     

     

    JUST A THOUGHT: Make an effort to find joy in to our work, or you may never have the time to know happiness. – Unknown

    *  *  *

    CHEERS: Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix are nominated in a competi­tion among celebrities in Vietnam.

    The two Kapuso stars lead finalists in the Favorite Foreign Actress and Favorite Foreign Actor of the Year cat­egories in IMC TodayTV’s Face of the Year Awards 2018.

    MIGUEL Tanfelix and Bianca Umali

    Bianca and Miguel have established following in Vietnam following airing of their drama series, “Once Upon A Kiss.”

    Online voting through the IMC website is open until Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m.

    *  *  *

    CHEERS: About a hundred Star Magic artists took part in the agency’s annual charity event, Star Magic Gives Back recently.

    The artists not only en­tertained residents of chosen institutions (orphans, abandoned elderlies), but also delivered cash do­nations.

    Beneficiaries were Good Samaritan Home for the Elderly in Marikina, Cran­iofacial Foundation of the Philippines (Manila), Sta. Maria de Mattias (Marikina) and Ban­tay Bata Children’s Village (Bulacan).

    Cheers to actors, among them, Piolo Pascual, Edward Barber, Maymay En­trata, JM de Guzman, Maja Salvador, Gerald Anderson, Zanjoe Marudo, Liza Soberano.

    *  *  *

    CHEERS: Parents Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padil­la formalized their relationship through a wedding on Dec. 11 at Villa Milagros Mansion and Gardens.

    *  *  *

    VOICE OF SOCO: Gus Abelgas voices for that character of Bela Padilla in some terrifying scenes in upcoming MMFF film “Fantastica,” starring Vice Ganda.

    The low-toned “SOCO” host says, ‘’Na­malat ako sa kasisigaw sa mga eksena ni Bela.’’

    “SOCO sa DZMM” has been extend­ed by a half-hour. It airs every Satur­day afternoon from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

     

