Bianca, Miguel shine in Vietnam

JUST A THOUGHT: Make an effort to find joy in to our work, or you may never have the time to know happiness. – Unknown
CHEERS: Bianca Umali and Miguel Tanfelix are nominated in a competition among celebrities in Vietnam.
The two Kapuso stars lead finalists in the Favorite Foreign Actress and Favorite Foreign Actor of the Year categories in IMC TodayTV’s Face of the Year Awards 2018.
Bianca and Miguel have established following in Vietnam following airing of their drama series, “Once Upon A Kiss.”
Online voting through the IMC website is open until Dec. 31, 3:30 p.m.
CHEERS: About a hundred Star Magic artists took part in the agency’s annual charity event, Star Magic Gives Back recently.
The artists not only entertained residents of chosen institutions (orphans, abandoned elderlies), but also delivered cash donations.
Beneficiaries were Good Samaritan Home for the Elderly in Marikina, Craniofacial Foundation of the Philippines (Manila), Sta. Maria de Mattias (Marikina) and Bantay Bata Children’s Village (Bulacan).
Cheers to actors, among them, Piolo Pascual, Edward Barber, Maymay Entrata, JM de Guzman, Maja Salvador, Gerald Anderson, Zanjoe Marudo, Liza Soberano.
CHEERS: Parents Aljur Abrenica and Kylie Padilla formalized their relationship through a wedding on Dec. 11 at Villa Milagros Mansion and Gardens.
VOICE OF SOCO: Gus Abelgas voices for that character of Bela Padilla in some terrifying scenes in upcoming MMFF film “Fantastica,” starring Vice Ganda.
The low-toned “SOCO” host says, ‘’Namalat ako sa kasisigaw sa mga eksena ni Bela.’’
“SOCO sa DZMM” has been extended by a half-hour. It airs every Saturday afternoon from 6 to 7:30 p.m.