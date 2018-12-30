450 firecracker, fireworks zones set in Metro Manila

To ensure a safe and secure New Year’s Eve revelry, the National Capital Region Police Office yesterday identified 404 firecracker zones and 55 community fireworks display zones in Metro Manila.

NCRPO chief Director Guillermo Eleazar said this is in compliance with President Duterte’s Executive Order No. 28 which regulates and controls the use of firecrackers and other pyrotechnic devices.

Issued in June 2017, EO 28 states that the use of firecrackers shall be confined to community fireworks display to minimize the risk of fireacracker-related injuries and casualties.

According to Eleazar, 404 firecracker zones were set in all five police districts – the Quezon City Police District with 166; Northern Police District with 93; Manila Police District with 73; Southern Police District with 52; and Eastern Police District with 20.

Fifty-five community fireworks display zones were designated around Metro Manila: QCPD with 34; EPD with 12; SPD with five; NPD and MPD with two each.

“Muling hinihikayat ang kooperasyon ng ating mga kababayan na sumunod sa mga alituntunin para sa ligtas na pagsalubong ng Bagong Taon,” Eleazar said.

“Mayroong mga designated community firecracker zones para doon puwedeng gamitin ang mga authorized na paputok at meron ding designated community fireworks display zones kung saan makakapanood ng magagandang pyrotechnics,” he added.

The Philippine National Police-Firearms and Explosives Office bared a list of allowed and prohibited firecrackers.

Among the prohibited firecrackers are “Piccolo,” “Watusi,” “Giant Whistle Bomb,” “Giant Bawang,” “Large Judas’ Belt,” “Super Lolo” and “Lolo Thunder,” “Atomic Bomb” and “Atomic Bomb Triangulo,” “Pillbox,” “Boga,” “Kwiton,” “Goodbye Earth” and “Goodbye Bading,” “Hello Columbia,” “Coke in can,” “Kabasi,” “Og,” and other unlabelled and imported firecrackers.

Allowed firecrackers and pyrotechnic devices are “Baby Rocket,” “Bawang,” “El Diablo,” “Judas’ Belt,” “Paper Caps,” “Pulling of Strings,” “Sky Rocket” or “kwitis,” small “Triangulo,” “Butterfly,” “Fountain,” jumbo, regular, and special “Luces,” “Mabuhay,” “Roman Candle,” “Sparklers,” “Trompillo,” and “Whistle.” (Martin Sadongdong)

