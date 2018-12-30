8 Elly Pamatong supporters nabbed for sedition

Eight alleged followers of suspended lawyer and former nuisance candidate Elly Pamatong were arrested for inciting to sedition and unlawful use of police uniforms in Quezon City Thursday.

Quezon City Police District director Chief Supt. Joselito Esquivel Jr. identified the suspects as Celso Dumaguing, 51; Esterlita Dumaguing, 60; Ricardo Repaso, 46; Epefania Ilagan, 55; Ernesto Supera, 35; Maricel Añonuevo, 36; Cirilo Curit, 59; and Rolando Nastor, 58.

Reports showed that personnel of the QCPD Cubao police station spotted the group wearing black Philippine National Police-Special Weapons and Tactics and military Scout Ranger uniforms on Bonny Serrano St. corner 15th Ave. in Barangay Socorro at around 11:30 a.m.

They were reportedly distributing flyers to passers-by which contained “seditious contents against the government.”

Police accosted the group and was taken to the police station along with the several bundles of flyers that were seized which bore the name and signature of Pamatong.

Pamatong was declared a nuisance candidate twice by the Commission on Elections for president in 2004 and 2010.

In 2014, he was arrested for allegedly being involved in the Ninoy Aquino International Airport bombing plot by the far-right group United States Allied Freedom Fighters of the East which he established in 2003. (Alexandria Dennise 30n Juan)

