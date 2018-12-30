Fire volunteer killed in Manila

A 38-year-old Manila fire volunteer was gunned down in Tondo, Manila Friday.

The Manila Police District identified the victim as Dennis Tolentino of Balut, Tondo.

Investigation showed that the victim was onboard his motorcycle on his way home at about 4:40 p.m. when the incident happened.

Upon reaching Pinoy St., a red Toyota Wigo without license plates blocked his path.

An unidentified man wearing a bull cap and a face mask alighted from the passenger side of the car. He drew a firearm and shot the victim several times, killing Tolentino on the spot.

The gunman fled towards Younger St., Tondo.

Recovered from the crime scene were nine shells of a .45 caliber pistol.

Tolentino’s body was taken to Elysium Funeral Parlor in Manila for autopsy.

Investigators said revenge is a possible motive since the victim was involved in a heated argument with someone. However, the victim’s family refused to identify the person and cite the reasons behind the confrontation.

Investigators are now checking if there was a closed-circuit television camera in the area which could shed more light on the incident. (Erma Edera)

