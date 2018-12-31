Bianca, Dy lead golf cast

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Fresh from their successful team-up in the National Doubles, Bianca Pagdanganan and Jed Dy seek individual honors this time as they lead the crack international field in the Philippine Amateur Open Golf Championship starting Thursday at Riviera’s Langer course in Cavite.

But while Pagdanganan, 21, looms as one of the players to watch in the ladies division of the 72-hole stroke play championship sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation, the 15-year-old Dy faces tall odds in his side of the event which features the country’s leading players headed by Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus, Weiwei Gao, Miguel Ilas, Peter Po, Paolo Wong and Kristoffer Arevalo among others.

The Koreans dominated last year’s staging of the annual event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines and serving as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour with Kim Joo Hyung nipping Luis Castro by one and Hwang Min-jeong scoring a record 16-shot romp over compatriot Kim Hee Ji.

But the locals are raring to re-claim the crown last won by the Filipinos in 2016 courtesy of now pro Jobim Carlos and Harmie Constantino with Pagdanganan hoping to ride the momentum of her doubles victory against a field that includes Japanese Tae Saito, Ayumi Takahashi and Riko Nagai along with Koreans Kim Seo Yun, Lee Yeonseo and Kim, Malaysians Natasha Oon and Eliza Kho, Linette Chua, Inez Ng, Linna Loh and Callista Chen of Singapore.

For details, call NGAP at telefax No. (02) 7065926 or at Riviera Golf Club, Inc. at (02) 888-9089.

Related

comments