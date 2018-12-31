Escalante, Tomacruz bag title in Umali tilt

Henry Escalante and Jacky Tomacruz held sway and outlasted Lito Gallenito and Aldrin Geluz, 8-5, to capture the 40s crown in the PPS-PEPP Gov. Cherry Umali Legends men’s doubles tournament at the Nueva Ecija Tennis Association courts in Cabanatuan City over the weekend.



On their way to the finals, the Escalante-Tomacruz tandem dominated Rizalino Cruz and James de Leon and the second seeded Sid Beley and Lawrenz Escuadro via a pair of 8-0 routs then repulsed Gallenito and Geluz, who also eased out top seed Nitoy Norte and Laude Ladignon, 8-3, in the semis.

Escalante later teamed up with Mario Villasan as they shared top honors with Jacky and Jimmy Tomacruz in the 50s division of the event capping the season-long Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala tennis circuit presented by Dunlop.

Ed Gata and Danny Gardon, on the other hand, edged Beley and Hermi Mangundayao, 8-6, to snare the 60s diadem worth P5,000 and trophies for the winning duo.

