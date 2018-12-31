ONE Championship: Kingad ready for early 2019 action

Filipino flyweight star Danny “The King” Kingad is excitedly anticipating a phone call from ONE Championship.

Kingad, who is coming off an impressive unanimous decision victory against Yuyu “Little Piranha” Wakamatsu of Japan at ONE: CONQUEST OF HEROES last September, revealed that maintaining his winning ways is one of his goals as a mixed martial arts competitor this coming 2019.

“Of course, I will get surprised if ever I get that call from the bosses. I’m eager to get back to the ONE Championship stage and continue where I left off,” he expressed.

With ONE Championship set to return the Philippines on 25 January, the 22-year-old Baguio City native would like to have a spot at ONE: HERO’S ASCENT, which takes place at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila, Philippines.

“I want to compete again. I’m free on 25 January for the Manila event. Having a match on that card will be amazing,” Kingad said.

Kingad kicked off the year with a unanimous decision victory over Sotir Kichukov of Bulgaria at ONE: VISIONS OF VICTORY this past March.

“The King” carried over his momentum into his next bouts this 2018, scoring another unanimous decision win against Chinese standout Ma Haobin at ONE: PINNACLE OF POWER in June.

Following his impressive win over Ma, Kingad ended his 2018 campaign on a high note, defeating Wakamatsu in dominant fashion.

Despite going through different tactical bouts this year, Kingad signified his intention to compete at ONE: HERO’S ASCENT as he did not suffer any serious injury.

“I’m still in good shape. I have no injuries. If they will offer me a match, I’m here to accept the offer to compete in Manila.” he stated.

Kingad stressed that he has no preferences and is willing to face any opponent in his division.

“I’m willing to compete against anyone in my division. I don’t have to choose my opponent. I will just fight anyone who’s in front of me,” he vowed.

