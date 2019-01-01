Harden sets NBA record

1 SHARES Share Tweet

HOUSTON (AP) – James Harden had 43 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists in his fourth straight 40-point game, leading the Houston Rockets over the Memphis Grizzlies 113-101 on Monday night for their fifth consecutive victory.



Harden set an NBA record with his eighth straight game with at least 35 points and five assists, besting Oscar Robertson, who twice had seven-game streaks. Harden finished with his fourth triple-double this season and 39th overall.

Houston has won 10 of its last 11 to improve to 21-15.

Harden continued his incredible run that has powered Houston’s surge up the Western Conference standings after a slow start, making six 3-pointers and 21 of 27 free throws. He has made at least four 3-pointers in eight straight games has finished with 30 points or more in 10 games in a row.

SPURS 120, CELTICS 111

SAN ANTONIO – LaMarcus Aldridge scored 32 points and San Antonio rode a 46-point third quarter to a victory over Boston.

WARRIORS 132, SUNS 109

PHOENIX – Stephen Curry scored 34 points and Kevin Durant added 25, leading Golden State over Phoenix.

HORNETS 125, MAGIC 100

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kemba Walker scored 24 points in just 27 minutes, and Charlotte beat Orlando for the 13th straight time.

PACERS 116, HAWKS 108

INDIANAPOLIS – Victor Oladipo scored 22 points while Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner each added 20 to lead Indiana past Atlanta.

PELICANS 123, TIMBERWOLVES 114

NEW ORLEANS – Julius Randle had 33 points and 11 rebounds, Darius Miller scored 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and New Orleans overcame Anthony Davis’ absence.

THUNDER 122, MAVERICKS 102

OKLAHOMA CITY – Russell Westbrook had 32 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and Oklahoma City gained a split of its back-to-back against Dallas.

Related

comments