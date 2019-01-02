BI tells resident aliens to report

BUREAU of Immigration (BI) reminded yesterday all foreign nationals registered with the agency to report in person to the nearest immigration office starting January until March 1 this year.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente said the annual report of aliens is required under the 1950 Alien Registration Act, and non-compliance may result in fines or cancellation of the registration.

Morente explained that under the law all BI-registered aliens are required to report to the BI main office in Intramuros, Manila or extension office nationwide from their place within the first 60 days of every calendar year.

BI-registered aliens are resident foreign nationals who have been issued immigrant or non-immigrant visas and are holders of the alien certificate of registration identity card (ACR I-Card).

The BI chief said each alien must present his original ACR I-Card, valid passport and pay a P300 annual report fee and P10 legal research fee.

“Foreigners who are out of the country during the annual reporting period may make the report within 30 days from the date of their return to the country, provided they have valid re-entry permits,” Morente added.

Aliens below 14 years old are exempted from personal appearance and it shall be the duty of their parent or guardian to make the report on their behalf.

Senior citizens aged 65 years old and above are likewise exempted, but are nevertheless required to pay the fees and fill out the form.

Lawyer Jose Carlitos Licas, BI alien registration divison (ARD) chief, appealed to all registered foreigners to file early to avoid the last-minute rush.

“It has always been an issue that people file on the last few days of the annual report period, making the process burdensome for everyone,” said Licas. (Jun Ramirez)

