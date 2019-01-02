Metro Manila crime volume down by 21%

THE National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) has noted a 21 percent decrease in crime incidents in Metro Manila, attributing it to aggressive anti-drugs operations and strategic deployment of policemen in crime prone areas.

From a total of 18,524 reported crime in 2017, NCRPO chief Director Guillermo Eleazar said that they recorded 14,633 crime incidents in various parts of Metro Manila for the entire 2018.

In a crime statistics data released by the NCRPO, it was shown that even the monthly crime volume was lower during 2018 compared to the 12-month period in 2017.

The biggest crime volume reported in 2017 were 1,722 in September; 1,680 in March; and, 1,630 in July. For 2018, the biggest crime incidents reported was on January with 1,377.

What is interesting to note, according to Eleazar, is the reported crime in December 2018 with only 972, which is 31 percent lower compared to 1,411 in December 2017.

The December 2018 data was also the lowest crime volume reported in Metro Manila last year, which is unusual noting that the number of criminal incidents usually has an uptrend during the so-called ber months.

Police officials have been attributing the reduction in crime rate to the aggressive anti-drugs which they claimed are committed mostly by those addicted to drugs. (Aaron Recuenco)

