New Year revelry leaves tons of garbage in Manila

1 SHARES Share Tweet

REVELERS left tons of trash after New Year celebrations in Manila

The city government reported that 32 trucks of garbage produced by vendors in Divisoria, Manila, were collected on Tuesday.

According to Che Borromeo, head of the Manila Task Force Cleanup, they hauled 380 tons of garbage – equivalent to 35 trucks – during the cleanup operation along Recto Avenue from Abad Santos to Asuncion Street.

The task force is composed of personnel from the city government’s department of public services, engineering department, Manila Action and Special Assignment and Bureau of Fire Protection.

Borromeo said they started the clearing operation at 4 a.m. Tuesday until afternoon. Most the collected garbage were plastics, scrap metals, polystyrene, cigarette butts, papers and cartons.

A road in Divisoria was also inaccessible to traffic as garbage collectors had to use a payloader to haul the trash.

Meanwhile, City Security Force chief Jaime de Pedro said motorists, not vendors, should utilize the streets of Divisoria.

“Napagbigyan na ang mga vendors ng lokal na pamahalaang lungsod kaya dapat manatili na lamang ang mga nagtitinda sa mga gilid-glid at huwag na silang lumampas sa kalsada,” he said. (Erma Edera)

Related

comments