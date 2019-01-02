Shocker?

SHARON Cuneta is reportedly to shock fans this year doing something she hasn’t done in a movie prior.

This is according to actor John Arcilla, who will play husband to Sharon in the film directed by Erik Matti, which was described in a previous report as a horror-thriller.

Arcilla was quoted in a Push.com report as saying, “May gagawin si Sharon Cuneta dito na hindi niya pa nagawa sa buong career niya. Very controversial. Sana ma-highlight ‘yun ‘pag nasa promo na kasi talagang somehow very shocking. Medyo maraming masa-shock pero hindi magagalit sa kanya.”

He didn’t elaborate, however, simply sharing filming is already ongoing.

Asked how it is working with the Megastar, Arcilla said, “Sobrang high na sobrang click.”

“I cannot imagine na ganu’n kami magiging click… I mean hindi ko alam pero magkasundong-magkasundo talaga kami. Nagkakaintindihan kami ‘pag nagkwekwentuhan kami. Ang bilis naming magpakiramdaman,” he added.

If Arcilla is to be believed, the upcoming film will allow for almost everything that fans would want.

“Ang daming ipapakita ng pelikula. Drama, horror, and a little of comic and thriller, too,” he said.

He is happy to be part of the film, noting “Ang ganda ng istorya.” (NEIL RAMOS)

