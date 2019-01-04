Duterte offers to campaign for bets faring poorly in polls

1 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte has offered to campaign for candidates faring poorly in the May elections, saying they don’t have to terrorize voters to secure their support.

The President made the offer after declaring that voters must be allowed to choose their new leaders in the elections without getting harassed by politicians.

“If you want – kung kandidato ka, tagilid ka, huwag mong i-terorismo. Tawagin mo ako, kakampanyahan kita. Wala akong partido,” Duterte said during the birth anniversary celebration of former political adviser Francis Tolentino in Tagaytay City yesterday.

“Sabihin ko, ‘Pag hindi nanalo itong kandidato ko, patayin ko kayong lahat dito.” O ‘di…Takutan na lang pero huwag mong totohanan,” the former Davao City mayor said in jest.

Duterte, who has promised to ensure clean and credible midterm elections, said he was appealing to politicians to “let the people vote freely.”

“Wala lang tayong mga – you know, ‘yung terrorism. Kami sa Mindanao, lahat nga may armas but we don’t endorse into killing except itong mga ibang lugar,” he said.

Duterte warned anew a local official in Albay against threatening the family of slain Ako Bicol party-list Rep. Rodel Batocabe. Duterte said he would slap and humiliate the official if the widow or son continues to get threats.

“Gaya nung pumunta ako ng Albay. Oo sinabi ko, ‘P***** i** mo, ‘pag merong isang…’ Meron man talaga tatakbo, ‘yung relative, the wife, or the son. ‘Do not – kasi ‘pag ginawa mo ‘yan, puntahan kita dito, p***** i** mo, sampalin kita diyan sa munisipyo mo’,” he said.

“You want to try it? Sige. Bukas nandoon ako. ‘Pag hindi kita nilampaso diyan,” said Duterte, who plans to visit typhoon-hit Bicol region today.

Police have identified Daraga, Albay Mayor Carlwyn Baldo as the mastermind in the killing of Batocabe. The mayor has denied the allegation and claimed his innocence. (Genalyn Kabiling)

Related

comments